Videos
Logo
Videos | 13 Jul 2021

Watch: Farhan Akhtar says 'Toofaan' more than just a sports drama

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar talks about upcoming OTT release 'Toofaan'. In 'Toofaan', his upcoming sports drama, directed by Rakeysh Mehra, that drops on Amazon Prime Video on July 16, Farhan plays a local goon Ajju Bhai who rises above his circumstances to become a professional boxer, Aziz Ali.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
  • Videos
    00:12:30
    Watch: Farhan Akhtar says 'Toofaan' more than just a sports drama
  • Nation
    00:03:15
    Only in Dubai: A French Toast topped with 24 carat gold
  • Technology
    00:03:28
    Star Tech: UAE's laboratory-on-wheels
  • Nation
    00:01:15
    The man who accompanied UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed for 27 years
  • Nation
    00:03:18
    Revealed: The secrets behind Dubai's Palm Jumeirah
  • Videos
    00:01:50
    KT Storybook: Abu Dhabi couple grow food forest in desert backyard
  • Nation
    00:14:20
    WKND Exclusive: Wordplay with Shashi Tharoor
  • Technology
    00:03:58
    Star Tech: Gadget repairs on a van
  • Videos
    00:06:27
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • Nation
    00:01:24
    Video: EDE scanners to detect Covid-19 infections in Abu Dhabi malls, public places
  • Nation
    00:03:00
    Etihad Credit Insurance: A local solution for global demand
  • Nation
    00:03:51
    Star Tech: UAE’s first app to connect mothers
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 