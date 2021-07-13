Videos | 13 Jul 2021

Watch: Farhan Akhtar says 'Toofaan' more than just a sports drama

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar talks about upcoming OTT release 'Toofaan'. In 'Toofaan', his upcoming sports drama, directed by Rakeysh Mehra, that drops on Amazon Prime Video on July 16, Farhan plays a local goon Ajju Bhai who rises above his circumstances to become a professional boxer, Aziz Ali.