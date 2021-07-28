Videos
Watch: Famous athletes who struggled with depression

Top US gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s team gymnastics final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, prioritising her mental health over medal success. The incident brings into focus other famous athletes who revealed how they too dealt with depression and anxiety. Who are they? Watch the full video below! Follow @khaleejtimes for latest updates on #TokyoOlympics
