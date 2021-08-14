Videos
Logo
Videos | 14 Aug 2021

Video: Pakistan Independence Day celebrations at Burj Khalifa

Pakistan's The Hidden Treasure campaign for Expo 2020 Dubai was launched on the country's Independence Day with an impressive performance by expats, as the Pakistan flag was displayed on Burj Khalifa.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Latest Videos
  • Videos
    00:03:00
    Video: Pakistan Independence Day celebrations at Burj Khalifa
  • Videos
    00:05:09
    KT One-on-One with Eitan Na'eh, Israel's Head of Mission in UAE
  • Videos
    00:06:31
    KT Morning Chat: UAE passengers can register approved Covid jabs online
  • Videos
    00:03:50
    Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Santorini Diary
  • Videos
    00:06:35
    KT Morning Chat: GDRFA nod, negative Covid test for India-Dubai travel; 100% foreign ownership licenses in Abu Dhabi
  • Videos
    00:16:32
    Video: Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew on acting in dark thriller Kuruthi
  • Nation
    00:07:50
    KT Morning Chat: Saudi Arabia to reopen borders to vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
  • Videos
    00:07:33
    KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top stories
  • Videos
    00:02:03
    KT Explains: How to travel to UAE after ease of restrictions
  • Videos
    00:03:26
    Star Tech: In conversation with Philip Bahoshy
  • Videos
    00:06:53
    KT Morning Chat: UAE on UK amber list; GDRFA nod for returning Dubai residents
  • Videos
    00:06:54
    KT Morning Chat: Vaccinated expats can now fly back to UAE
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 