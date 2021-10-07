UAE Places (videos)
UAE Places | 7 Oct 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai: Inside Philippines' pavilion

We went inside the Philippines' pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to see what is making visitors flock to the pavilion shaped like a natural Bangkóta (coral reef). Read more Expo 2020 Dubai stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
