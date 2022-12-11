UAE

UAE creates history launching Arab world's first lunar mission

If successful, the UAE will become the first Arab country and the 4th country in the world to land on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China


WKND Conversations: Learn about high street fashion style

WKND Conversations: Learn about high street fashion style

Clothes are a way of expressing one’s true self, as not only the young but even older generations are finding their unique style that speaks to them and shows the world who they are. A reflection of culture, identity, age, style and comfort, fashion has become a way of bringing people together, while aiding them in crafting their own stories.

KT Quick Chat: All you need to know about travelling to Malta

KT Quick Chat: All you need to know about travelling to Malta

Malta is strategically located in the heart of the Mediterranean with easy reach to all the major European capital cities, with just a three-hour flight to most European airport hubs. “For this winter season, Emirates will fly daily to Malta. Tourists can experience more flexibility to explore the beautiful islands of Malta on their own terms. With daily flights, it’s easier for travellers to get to Malta, whether on a last-minute spontaneous trip, or something long planned." says Claude Zammit Trevisan, Senior Manager, Destination Marketing at Malta Tourism Authority.

Khaleej Times review's Huawei nova 10

Khaleej Times review's Huawei nova 10

Check out our review and your favorite apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, Social Media apps and many more, all available and easily to be used on HUAWEI nova 10, while the in-app experience remains the same as you used to have.