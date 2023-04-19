UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: 5 recommended actions for Eid Al Fitr

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims all around the world. It comes after a month of fasting where believers abstain from several things, including food and water, from dawn to dusk.

by

Fiza Natoo

Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 5:36 PM

Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 5:54 PM

ALSO READ:

Fiza Natoo

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Is Binge eating the new coping mechanism?

videos

Is Binge eating the new coping mechanism?

In popular imagination, eating disorders are synonymous with stress eating. The problem is far deeper, though. Ashamed of how they appear, many youngsters are binging on food only to force it out of their bodies. Listen to the full Khaleej Times Life podcast on Spotify, Amazon, Apple podcast and YouTube

videos