Why this Sharjah building could be the ‘Office of the Future’

Shaped like a sand dune, the headquarters of waste management company Beeah is a masterpiece of modern architecture that marries sustainability with functionality in a stunning design
A Kuwaiti media outlet has unveiled a virtual news presenter generated using artificial intelligence, with plans for it to read online bulletins
In popular imagination, eating disorders are synonymous with stress eating. The problem is far deeper, though. Ashamed of how they appear, many youngsters are binging on food only to force it out of their bodies. Listen to the full Khaleej Times Life podcast on Spotify, Amazon, Apple podcast and YouTube
Sam Huber, CEO of Landvault takes us on a journey through the digital landscape of real estate in the Metaverse
This final stretch is the holiest for Muslims as they believe the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on one of the last 10 nights of Ramadan. This night is called Laylat Al Qadr (night of power).
The world's biggest book sale is back for its fifth edition this year with some titles starting from as low as Dh2
UAE authorities have updated the entry permit fees for those who are applying for the country's 10-year Golden Visa
Join us for a delicious and unforgettable Iftar experience at Global Village in Ramadan 2023!
Doctors say children can start fasting when they are around 12 years old
While screens are a part of today's culture, there are various health benefits related to reducing screen time. Shaimaa Shaltoot, Life Coach and NLP practitioner and mother of two tells us more
Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh scored a brilliant half century and Dhruv Jurel played an electrifying cameo for the Royals
Authorities in Dubai are mapping the Jumeirah 1 area as a fundamental step towards the launch of self-driving ride-hailing services.
Over 300 non-Muslim residents were invited to experience an Emirati iftar by the Islamic Information Center to help better understand the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan
With the right strategies, fasting during the Holy Month can be one of the healthiest times of the year
Thumbay Moideen believes the UAE will be a global destination for medical tourism. KT sat down with the businessman to discuss his journey, businesses, and why he established the first private medical university in Ajman, UAE
The striking DIFC Grand Mosque completes the sequence of buildings on Gate Avenue’s promenade