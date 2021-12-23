The Farmhouse: Dubai's first live fire kitchen opens in Jumeirah

The Farmhouse is Dubai's first live fire kitchen, and has just opened up shop in Jumeirah. Everything on the menu has passed through fire, smoke or coal, so KT went inside to talk to the man behind the BBQ.
We take a look at the Christmas festivities at theme parks and attractions across Dubai, where you can keep your young ones busy during the holidays
Videos1 day ago
On their recent visit to Dubai, Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, alongside director Kabir Khan, to talk about all things cricket, love and 1983
Videos1 day ago
We look at some of the Christmas markets where you can celebrate the seasonal festivities with your family and loved ones
Videos3 days ago
Spanning over 23 per cent of the Emirate’s total area, Al Marmoom Desert Conversation Reserve is home to some stunning hidden gems. Home to not one or two, but a mind-boggling 56 lakes —including the famous Al Qudra and Love Lakes — the reserve is home to some absolutely stunning gems, including some of the rarest endangered animal species and coolest places to go desert camping around a bonfire or feast on a barbecue like the Arabian kings of yore.
Videos5 days ago
The new 2021 Vivobook Pro has been updated not just to have amazing hardware internally. It’s also been updated with a better overall thermal design, large battery and a gorgeous OLED display with colours that stand out.
Videos1 week ago
Find out how the Abrahamic Business Circle has been building bridges amongst countries and promoting economic diplomacy following the Abraham Accords signed in 2020
Videos1 week ago
Dr. Brian Shegar, President, UAE-Singapore Business Council Singapore talks about the benefit for him to attend #GBFASEAN2021 and bilateral relations with the UAE
Videos2 weeks ago
The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to H.E. Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.
Videos2 weeks ago
The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to Mr Omar Khan, Director of International Offices, Dubai Chamber about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.
Videos2 weeks ago
The Global Business Forum - Asean was held at the Dubai Exhibition Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates and Deputy Prime Minister of Dubai attended the insightful and informative sessions. Khaleej Times spoke to Mr Ramon M. Lopez, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, Philippines about the various opportunities and experiences at the GBF Asean.
Videos2 weeks ago
The event aimed to bring together influential voices, fitness experts, and ambassadors to foster a dialogue about the connecting pillars of health, including both physical and mental factors such as sleep, stress, and heart health, and how wearable technology in this domain can aid one’s journey to better health and discovering what's strong with you.
Videos3 weeks ago
KT heads out to Ras Al Khaimah for a special Thanksgiving dinner cooked up by Chef Giovanni at Cove Rotana
Food4 weeks ago
Dubai artist Noor Galadari's first exhibition displayed her surreal paintings under the theme 'Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost.' The show is a fantastical journey, with 10 per cent of sale proceeds going to people of determination.
Videos4 weeks ago
Take a look as we take an insightful and delightful trip through the Japanese pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The pavilion has many ideas and experiences displayed beautifully and gadgets that guide you through it
Expo 20201 month ago
The month-long fiesta for padel lovers is coming to an end on November 27. The tournament is bringing together a male and female competition for beginners and intermediary padel tennis players under categories A&B, C+ and C.
Sports1 month ago