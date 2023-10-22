UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sweet sixteen as United States win the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy at Abu Dhabi

First triumph for the Americans since 2014 and 16th overall in the World Amateur Team Championship

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Neeraj Murali

Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 5:27 PM

Neeraj Murali
Neeraj Murali

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

KT Exclusive: Sri Lanka’s reform mantra for 2024

asia

KT Exclusive: Sri Lanka’s reform mantra for 2024

After overcoming the worst economic crisis in mid-2022, Sri Lanka is back on track after successfully obtaining a US$3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March 2023 says Sri Lankan Minister of Investments, Dilum Suraj Bandara Amunugama

asia