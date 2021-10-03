Sports (videos)
Sports | 3rd Oct 2021

IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?

Ahead of today's matches: RCB v PBKS and KKR v SRH, find out who Ayaz Memon, our in-house expert, thinks are the favourites and why. Read more IPL stories on www.khaleejtimes.com
