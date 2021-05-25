News Bulletins (videos)
News Bulletins | 25 May 2021

News in a Minute: Top headlines of May 25

  • News Bulletins
    00:00:55
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:58
    KT Morning Chat: UAE set to beat Israel as top vaccination nation; pooling on charter jets banned
  • News Bulletins
    00:00:53
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of May 20
  • News Bulletins
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of May 19
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:11
    KT Morning Chat: Breather for vaccinated in Dubai; Israel-Palestine conflict enters second week
  • News Bulletins
    00:02:45
    KT Morning Chat: ATM event begins in Dubai; Abu Dhabi Covid quarantine rule to be lifted
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:00
    KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi mass Covid test drive; Biden calls Israel, Palestine leaders
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:57
    KT Morning Chat: Emirates opens aid bridge to India; Saudi to hold Haj under strict guidelines
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:16
    KT Morning Chat: Global Village suspends shows, fireworks; Saudi, Kuwait announce new restrictions
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:56
    KT Morning Chat: Foreign students can now sponsor families in UAE; Oman extends land border closure
  • News Bulletins
    00:07:13
    KT Morning Chat: DSF begins today; Bitcoin hits all-time high rising above $20,000
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:32
    KT Morning Chat: Active Covid cases drop in UAE; Kuwait extends entry ban for non-citizens
 
