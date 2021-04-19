News Bulletins (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Pakistan welcomes UAE's mediation in talks with India

Pakistan’s foreign minister has welcomed mediation efforts by the UAE between his country and India but told Khaleej Times that he was not planning to meet his Indian counterpart in the country. Both Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are visiting the Gulf state at the same time and more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
