Nation | 7 May 2021

Watch: Exclusive interview with Indian Ambassador to the UAE

As India continues to battle the second wave of Covid and surge in cases, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor spoke exclusively to Khaleej Times about the crucial medical aid UAE has sent to India to mitigate the oxygen shortage. He said the ‘spirit of giving’ in the holy month Ramadan has come wonderfully to India’s aid. He also spoke about the India-UAE flight suspension and those stranded should wait patiently.