Nation | 7 May 2021

Watch: Dubai Police's Robocop spreads awareness on drug abuse

Dubai Police’s Robocop, Amal, promotes awareness of drug hazards as part of an awareness drive titled ‘Protect Yourself’. Organised by Hemaya International Centre, the robot is interacting with the public at four locations, including malls. Video by Shihab
