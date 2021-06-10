Nation | 10 Jun 2021

Watch: Abu Dhabi-based Filipino kid rocks America’s Got Talent

This is Peter Rosalita, an Abu Dhabi based Filipino kid, who has stunned America with his powerful voice.The 10-year-old came out with flying colours from his audition a Season 16 of America’s Got Talent (AGT). Peter sang a rendition of Celine Dion’s "All By Myself".