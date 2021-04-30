Nation | 30th Apr 2021

UAE Ramadan 2021: Iftar recipe of the day

During Ramadan, many are thinking about the ever-important question – what to cook for iftar? Our iftar diaries brings to you recipes from UAE residents, bloggers and chefs who love cooking. Today we have with us Anupa Mathews, food blogger (https://www.saffronbowl.com/) will share with us her favourite and easy iftar recipe for Healthy Freekeh Salad.