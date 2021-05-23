Nation | 23rd May 2021

Star Tech: Dubai Startup converts plastics to clothes

Imagine recycling thousands of plastic bottles and producing clothes out of it. With an increasing demand for sustainable products and a need to address plastic pollution; DGrade, a tech-startup based in Dubai recycles used plastic bottles and converts them into yarn that can be used to create high-quality fabrics. Watch the full story to see how it works. ( Video by Shihab and Zubina Ahmed )