Nation | 6 Sep 2021

Projects of the 50: Here's what we know

The UAE leadership has announced the first of 50 initiatives today, that will kickstart the next phase of growth for the country.
  • Nation
    00:01:51
    Projects of the 50: Here's what we know
  • Nation
    00:05:02
    Galadari Brothers host 10th edition of ‘My Blood for My Country’ campaign
  • Nation
    00:02:07
    Watch: Meet the Dubai heroes who saved a pregnant cat and impressed Sheikh Mohammed
  • Nation
    00:05:26
    KT Morning Chat: Passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi must register on ICA, all you need to know about back to school
  • Nation
    00:03:03
    KT storybook: Meet the UK teenager who only holidays in UAE
  • Nation
    00:05:02
    KT Morning Chat: Stiffer penalties for quarantine violators in the UAE; Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’ destinations
  • Nation
    00:04:01
    Dubai-based art collector Sleem Hasan on viewing art as passion, investment
  • Nation
    00:06:40
    KT Morning Chat: Unvaccinated passengers to quarantine for 10 days
  • Nation
    00:07:50
    KT Morning Chat: Saudi Arabia to reopen borders to vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
  • Nation
    00:09:07
    Video: When I landed in Dubai, there was just one cinema hall, says expat of 57 years
  • Nation
    00:03:13
    Star Tech: Google for Startups Accelerator MENA
  • Nation
    00:02:53
    UAE expat's journey: From cabin crew to business owner amid Covid-19
 
