Nation (videos)
Logo
Nation | 3rd May 2021

KT Explains: Zakat Al Fitr during Ramadan in UAE

The value of Zakat Al Fitr in the UAE this year has been set at Dh20 per person.
MORE VIDEOS
Category
SORT BY:
Nation - Latest Videos
  • Nation
    00:03:13
    KT Explains: Zakat Al Fitr during Ramadan in UAE
  • Nation
    00:01:23
    Watch: Record-breaking fireworks mark end of Global Village season
  • Nation
    00:01:52
    UAE Ramadan 2021: Iftar recipe of the day
  • Nation
    00:05:53
    Watch: The real story behind Dubai's Ramadan cannons
  • Nation
    00:02:08
    Is this UAE’s coolest office?
  • Nation
    00:01:49
    Have you seen this 200-year-old mosque in Ras Al Khaimah?
  • Nation
    00:01:49
    Have you seen this 200-year-old mosque in Ras Al Khaimah?
  • Nation
    00:01:59
    Video: UAE's vaccination crosses 10 million mark
  • Nation
    00:06:41
    KT Morning Chat: UAE hits special Covid vaccine milestone; 64 Indians found living in one flat
  • Nation
    00:04:25
    Inside a Smart Police Station in Dubai
  • Nation
    00:03:50
    Watch: How this Emirati female mechanic is challenging gender norms
  • Nation
    00:02:18
    Dubai gets a stunning new mangrove forest
 
POPULAR VIDEOS
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 