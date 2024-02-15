Master the Ocean: How DP World's Marine Pilots Navigate giant Vessels into Dubai

From guiding massive vessels through narrow channels to braving rough seas, Captain Fawaz and Captain Ali exemplify dedication, skill, and a deep love for the ocean
Discover the behind-the-scenes action, heart-pounding moments on the track, and exclusive insights into the life of a racing icon - Jann Mardenborough
Excited to share an exclusive interview with 'Not So Human', also known as, Abdullah Al Shamsi for an intimate conversation about life, music, and inspiration.
Weather swings bring health risks. Dubai advises get vaccinate, stay vigilant
Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 and 14 years in prison in separate cases
Sleep tourism rises in UAE, seekers prioritize tranquility over adventure
Prepare to be inspired as we sit down with Hadi Omar Al Hussaini, the Emirati MMA sensation, in this exclusive interview. Discover the untold story behind his journey from adversity to becoming a champion in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.
More than 100,000-year-old Greenland ice, untouched by humans has landed in Dubai after travelling for 20,000km
Travel industry experts reveal a 20% spike in fees for visitors extending visas through the airport-to-airport status change service in the UAE
Exciting collaboration as Binghatti and Mercedes-Benz join forces to create a residential tower in the heart of Dubai. Following a project-launch with Bugatti and Jacob & Co, Khaleej Times sat down with Muhammad Binghatti to discuss real-estate, iconic design, and property investment.
Indian PM Modi's post on Lakshadweep sparks a rivalry with Maldives, creating a social media spectacle
Dubai, home to the highest number of billionaires in the region, continues to attract A-list celebrities. The latest to join is rumoured to be football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo
Dubai parks embrace cashless entry, parting ways with Nol cards. Du and Dubai Municipality introduce seamless ticketing, promoting sustainability and convenience
Careem's 2023 highlights include a Dh75,000 dinner, a record-breaking Quik Groceries order, and quirky rider encounters, making for a memorable year
Doctors in the UAE say they've seen a twenty per cent increase in sick children since schools reopened in January
Residents can easily watch the celestial spectacle with the naked eye on January 25