Videos | 19 May 2021

KT Storybook: This UAE man owns a million cassettes

This is the story of Abdulla Khalili, who came to the UAE in 1981 at the age of 38. 40 years down the line, he boasts a unique collection of a million cassettes at his Sharjah shop he says he runs for his passion for music on tape. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com