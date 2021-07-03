Videos
KT Storybook: Abu Dhabi couple grow food forest in desert backyard

The garden in the home of Advaita Sharma and his wife Prachi in Khalifa City has about 500 plants of more than 30 different types. From a small barren land in their backyard in Abu Dhabi, the Indian couple has grown a food forest – teeming with a variety of fruits and vegetables, from melon to spinach, sweet corn and even taro.
