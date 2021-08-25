Videos
Videos | 25 Aug 2021

KT Morning Chat: US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan pullout and Dubai's new big attraction

All about US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan pullout and Dubai's new big attraction in today's KT Morning Chat.
