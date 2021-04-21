Videos
KT Morning chat: UAE considering imposing movement restrictions; India Covid crisis deepens

India buckles under the growing Covid crisis. Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all charges in the death of George Floyd, the UAE is considering the possibility of imposing movement restrictions on residents who have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine despite being eligible to do so and more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
  • World
    00:03:14
    Covid-19 in India: International support pours in amid virus surge
  • News Bulletins
    00:00:53
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 26
  • Sports
    00:06:30
    IPL with Cricketwallah: Who will win today's match?
  • News Bulletins
    00:06:02
    KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in Covid fight; Dubai varsities to forego Grade 12 results
  • Entertainment
    00:01:00
    Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to win Oscar
  • Entertainment
    00:01:26
    Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
  • News Bulletins
    00:00:54
    News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 26
  • News Bulletins
    00:04:54
    KT Morning Chat: UAE affirms solidarity with India; Zhao makes Oscar history
  • Videos
    00:06:14
    IPL with Cricketwallah: Who will win today's match?
  • News Bulletins
    00:05:30
    KT Morning Chat: Dh38m raised in auction for Ramadan campaign; Covid tsunami swamps India
  • World
    00:02:15
    KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
  • Nation
    00:01:59
    Video: UAE's vaccination crosses 10 million mark
 
