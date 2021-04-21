Videos | 21st Apr 2021

KT Morning chat: UAE considering imposing movement restrictions; India Covid crisis deepens

India buckles under the growing Covid crisis. Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all charges in the death of George Floyd, the UAE is considering the possibility of imposing movement restrictions on residents who have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine despite being eligible to do so and more in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com