UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

ICC World Cup 2023: Could Netherlands beat South Africa in upcoming match?

The odds may be heavily stacked against an upset by the Dutch team, says cricket expert Ayaz Memon

Follow us on Google News-khaleejtimes
by

Tamanna Sajeed

Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 4:48 PM

ALSO READ:

Tamanna Sajeed

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

How Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system works

world

How Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system works

Israel was stunned when Hamas launched its multi-pronged offensive on Saturday, with at least 3,000 rockets raining down as fighters infiltrated towns and kibbutz communities. This videographic explains how Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system works

world