How residents can volunteer with Dubai Mounted Police

Dubai residents are being offered the opportunity to patrol city streets on trained horses and covers various areas of the emirate


How Swedish cinnamon buns are made

How Swedish cinnamon buns are made

Bageri Form is a Scandinavian-inspired bakery that has an open-style kitchen. Every guest that enters the bakery is greeted with the incredible aroma of freshly baked breads, pastries, and desserts. The cinnamon bun is one of the most popular items on their menu and this is how it’s made.

Videos4 weeks ago

Meet the youngest person to fly solo

Meet the youngest person to fly solo

Mack Rutherford, a British-Belgian 16-year-old, who is attempting to break the current world record for the youngest person to fly solo around the world, arrived in Dubai on Friday morning at the Jetex VIP Terminal

Videos4 weeks ago

KT Quick Chat with Sadhguru, Part 2

KT Quick Chat with Sadhguru, Part 2

Jagadish ‘Jaggi’ Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, doesn’t believe in labels because labels can be limiting. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors such as why Gen Z faces burnouts

Videos1 month ago

KT Quick Chat with the spiritual leader, Sadhguru

KT Quick Chat with the spiritual leader, Sadhguru

As an active mode of self-preservation, Sadhguru has been riding from country to country in hopes of awakening the citizens of the world to rise to the occasion and ‘Save Soil’. Sadhguru talks to Khaleej Times about various factors — eroding urban consciousness and how soil is the one unifying factor that can bring humanity together

Videos1 month ago

KT explains: End of Umrah season

KT explains: End of Umrah season

The current Umrah season for Muslims travelling to Saudi Arabia from outside the Kingdom will conclude on May 31, as preparations will begin to welcome foreign Haj pilgrims

Videos1 month ago

What is a Dürüm and why is it so popular?

What is a Dürüm and why is it so popular?

For this Food Trail, we are trying out Dubai's famous takeout joint, Dürüm, named after the popular Turkish wrap they serve. We also went behind the scenes to find out how it's made and what makes it special

Food1 month ago