UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Residents brave rains to enjoy fireworks at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi

Several cultural and entertainment shows take place as scheduled despite weather conditions

KT video by Noorul Hasan
KT video by Noorul Hasan
by

Ashwani Kumar

Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 11:01 PM

Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 11:04 PM

On a day when heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of the country, hundreds of residents thronged the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi to enjoy the first weekly firework show of 2023 and other attractions.

Abu Dhabi City, suburbs, and eastern and western regions of the emirate received light rainfall on Saturday. Visitors to the festival in Al Wathba enjoyed the drop in temperature and light drizzle.

“There was a slight drizzle a few hours back but generally it has been nice weather. We enjoyed it. There is a large turnout of visitors here. The firework show was amazing,” said M Zainulabdin, a resident of Abu Dhabi who visited the festival with his family.

Also, there were several cultural and entertainment shows and events catering to all members of the family.

On Sunday, the festival will hold a raffle draw for luxury cars and other prizes. Those who had shopped for more than Dh50 at any of the shops, restaurants or Fun Fair City received a raffle coupon for the festival’s draw and another coupon for the Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival draw.

Such raffle draws will continue till March 18 when the Festival comes to an end.

During the New Year’s Eve, the festival broke three records with an incredible firework display lasting more than 40 minutes and a fourth one through a spectacular drone show.

ALSO READ:

Ashwani Kumar

More news from Videos
What to expect from the 40th SIBF

What to expect from the 40th SIBF

Sharjah International Book Fair has opened its doors for the 40th edition, bringing over 15m books to the Sharjah Expo Centre. Video by Muhammad Sajjad and Abdul Karim Hanif

Video: UAE’s Hidden Gems – Dubai Food Festival Edition

Video: UAE’s Hidden Gems – Dubai Food Festival Edition

Heard of a little corner shop or a hole-in-the-wall eatery that’s rumoured to sell the best burger, sandwich, or kebab? Or a ‘little-known place’ that ‘launches a thousand ships’? UAE’s Hidden Gems, a weekly series, features one such place a week. This week we hit the streets of Jumeirah 3 as part of the Dubai Food Festival.

What's brewing in news? Join our Morning Chat

What's brewing in news? Join our Morning Chat

Know who are exempted from wearing masks in Dubai and all about Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine that is said to be 90 per cent effective in today's KT Morning Chat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com