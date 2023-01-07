Watch: Residents brave rains to enjoy fireworks at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi

Several cultural and entertainment shows take place as scheduled despite weather conditions

On a day when heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of the country, hundreds of residents thronged the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi to enjoy the first weekly firework show of 2023 and other attractions.

Abu Dhabi City, suburbs, and eastern and western regions of the emirate received light rainfall on Saturday. Visitors to the festival in Al Wathba enjoyed the drop in temperature and light drizzle.

“There was a slight drizzle a few hours back but generally it has been nice weather. We enjoyed it. There is a large turnout of visitors here. The firework show was amazing,” said M Zainulabdin, a resident of Abu Dhabi who visited the festival with his family.

Also, there were several cultural and entertainment shows and events catering to all members of the family.

On Sunday, the festival will hold a raffle draw for luxury cars and other prizes. Those who had shopped for more than Dh50 at any of the shops, restaurants or Fun Fair City received a raffle coupon for the festival’s draw and another coupon for the Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival draw.

Such raffle draws will continue till March 18 when the Festival comes to an end.

During the New Year’s Eve, the festival broke three records with an incredible firework display lasting more than 40 minutes and a fourth one through a spectacular drone show.

