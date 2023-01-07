UAE: Win more than 15 luxury cars and other exciting prizes at Sheikh Zayed Festival

Visitors need to spend a minimum of Dh50 at the event to receive coupons to enter the draw

File photo

By WAM Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 9:15 PM

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently ongoing at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi until March 18, is conducting a number of competitions and raffle draws in which visitors have a chance to win more than 15 luxury cars and other valuable prizes.

The first raffle will be held on Sunday, January 8 and winners are required to be present at the festival during the draws. Winners will be announced at the end of this week and will continue until the last week of the Festival's run.

The organising committee is keen to diversify the competitions this year, which is why the festival is offering opportunities to win a range of luxury cars and exciting prizes this time around.

Visitors will receive raffle coupons on purchases worth Dh50 or more at any of the shops, restaurants or at the Fun Fair City. Raffle coupons will also be given for the Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival.

Aside from the competitions and raffle draws, the festival offers its visitors a variety of spectacular cultural shows and events on a daily basis, such as folkloric international shows, pop shows and fireworks display that are all well-curated to bring joy to all members of the family, providing an opportunity for cultural exchange in an entertaining festive atmosphere full of breath-taking events and shows.

