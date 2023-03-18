Watch: Justin Bieber on way to recovery, shares update on facial paralysis

The singer shares social media video showing him smiling

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 12:24 AM

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who has been experiencing facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome since 2022 seems to well be on the road to recovery.

In a video posted on social media, Bieber is seen all smiles alongside the caption: "Wait for it..."

Last June, the singer revealed that he had the condition on one side of his face. He announced that he was taking a break from performing last year.

According to an AFP report, the singer said, "I need to make my health the priority right now. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world."

He has now shared an update with fans which shows him being able to smile, suggesting that he is slowly gaining facial mobility.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a neurological disorder that occurs when a virus infects a nerve in the head near the inner ear.

It is still too early to say when the singer will be back of the stage but according to healthcare experts the condition is curable.