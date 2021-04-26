Entertainment (videos)
Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here

  • Entertainment
    00:01:00
    Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to win Oscar
  • Entertainment
    00:01:26
    Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
  • Entertainment
    00:12:10
    Richa Chadha on enacting South Indian adult film star Shakeela
  • Entertainment
    00:16:05
    Interview: Indian actor Shefali Shah talks about Delhi Crime’s Emmy win
  • Entertainment
    Watch: KT in conversation with Adil Hussain
  • Videos
    00:04:27
    In conversation with Vikrant Rona actor Kichcha Sudeepa
  • Entertainment
    Video: In conversation with Bollywood stars Kajol, Renuka Shahane
  • Entertainment
    00:10:09
    Why Bollywood actress Mouni Roy calls the UAE home
  • Entertainment
    Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on his love for movies and the biggest takeaway from 2020
  • Entertainment
    00:00:56
    Bollywood personality Divya Khosla Kumar on her growth in the industry
  • Entertainment
    00:01:00
    Kim Kardashian West to launch controversial clothing line Skims in Middle East
  • Entertainment
    00:11:19
    Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar empowered by new thriller Durgamati
 
