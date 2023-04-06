UAE

Emirati Iftar experience for non-Muslim residents

Over 300 non-Muslim residents were invited to experience an Emirati iftar by the Islamic Information Center to help better understand the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan

by

Neeraj Murali

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 12:49 PM

Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 12:59 PM

