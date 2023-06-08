Dubai's largest indoor summer sporting venue now open

DSW returns for the 13th year for a sporty and fun-filled summer edition that will last more than 100 days
Take a virtual tour of Abu Dhabi's brand-new snow park, Snow Abu Dhabi! Get ready to experience the ultimate winter wonderland in the heart of the desert.
He will become the first senior British royal to testify since the 1890s when he appears in the witness box in London's High Court
In an incisive conversation with Atif Rahman, CEO & Chairman of ORO24 Developments, Dubai, we touched upon the dynamic real estate ecosystem, growing trends, own or rent dilemma, regulations and variables to watch out for. This episode of Secret Sauce Podcast is as insightful as it comes!
Ben Okri is the Booker-winning novelist who was in town to conduct workshops and talk about his books Every Leaf a Hallelujah and Tiger Work as part of Expo City’s Connecting Minds Book Club, supported by Emirates Literature Foundation. The renowned author and thinker brings the attention to the need for a new kind of sensibility where writers and artists can address the issue of climate change with an urgency.
Italian Dairy Products gives KT an inside look at how they use both Emirati and Italian ingredients to make fresh cheese
The toll from a horrific three-train rail crash in India rose to 288 early Saturday
Prince Hussein married into one of Saudi Arabia’s prominent business families in a glitzy ceremony attended by international royals and heads of state
India’s top wrestlers and Olympic medallists such as Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik along with others have reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga river. Why are they protesting?
CoffeeDesk and Fellow partnered to host the second edition of the Fellow Championship, a coffee brewing competition
UAE introduces 9% corporate tax, offering businesses a competitive advantage with one of the world's lowest rates. Here is all you need to know
Following last year's successful celebration of Hindi cinema, the IIFA Awards are back in Abu Dhabi this year
Meet the new rising star taking Dubai by storm! Nicole Obarzanek is a complete performer who’s breaking boundaries by showcasing her exceptional skills as a dancer, singer, model, and a violinist.
Even if one disagrees with the claim of her being 'simply the best,' the imprint left by Tina Turner on the realm of music is undeniable
Being vulnerable — and admitting to it — is something most males would shy away from. It’s a sign of weakness. But given that depression, anxiety and toying with thoughts of self-harm are all realities of modern life, there need to be more conversations about men’s psychological wellbeing so they are not ‘ashamed’ to seek help, says men’s mental health specialist Rahaf Kobeissi.
The then-three-year-old's case was reopened by UK police this week