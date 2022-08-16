UAE

'Cheap eats' spot in Jumeirah: Al Ijaza Cafeteria

It is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias

By Team KT

Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 5:22 PM

Al Ijaza Cafeteria is one of the UAE’s oldest and most popular cafeterias. In this video, we take you behind the scenes to see how their food is made and what is the cheapest vs the most expensive item on their menu.


