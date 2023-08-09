Celeb News This Week

The latest in celebrity and Hollywood news this week
ALSO WATCH:
Category
Sort By
The latest in celebrity and Hollywood news this week
The new initiative gathers everyone together to foster a stronger sense of community and cherish special moments as one big family
UAE residents are advised to take extra precaution as the rains that hit various parts of the country over the weekend are expected to persist in the coming days
Innovation duel takes an unusual turn. Here is all you need to know about why the tech giants want to battle it out in an octagon
After spending almost six months in space on International Space Station, UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is now preparing his return to Earth which could happen at any time between the last week of August and the first week of September
Here is all you need to know about it
Multiple people injured in the derailment of an express train close to Nawabshah city in Sindh province are being treated in a hospital in Karachi after the accident killed at least 34 people. Family members are seen crying outside after finding out their relatives were killed
Somalia’s sports minister issued an apology after the 'untrained' runner was allowed to compete
KT UAE Editor Abdulla Alriyami thought about what would happen if he 'had a child inside the car'
July was the hottest month ever recorded in human history
The thirty-year-old stuntman was known for his risky stunts at scary heights and had a robust social media following
A local resident in Pakistan's northwestern Bajaur recalls the deadly blast that left around 44 people killed and more than 200 others wounded at a political gathering
Paris hosts the Vintage Vehicle Crossing as cars took part in the 16th edition of Traversée de Paris estivale, organised by the association 'Vincennes en Anciennes'
Pakistan Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gives a heartfelt tribute to his mother Benazir Bhutto at the unveiling of her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai
At 14 metres long and 5.8 metres tall, the X3 is three times the size of a regular Hummer 1
Former military intelligence officer David Grusch testified in front of the United States’ Congress, making several bombshell allegations