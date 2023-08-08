Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike: Instagram user's uncanny resemblance to the star sparks online buzz

Netizens express disappointment, alleging Instagram user for using AI-generated images of the late star for likes

By CT Desk Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 5:17 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 5:18 PM

Years after the tragic passing of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his devoted fans continue to mourn and celebrate his memory. Found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020, Sushant's admirers have channelled their sentiments through numerous social media pages dedicated to honouring his legacy. However, a new twist has emerged, capturing the attention of netizens worldwide. Over three years later, images and videos of an Instagram user bearing an uncanny resemblance to the late actor are circulating virally across social media platforms.

At the forefront of this phenomenon is user donim.ayaan1513 whose digital presence emerged on June 26, 2023. Ayaan has been captivating audiences through a series of Instagram Reels. These videos have garnered millions of views, stirring a mix of admiration and curiosity. While many viewers express their profound yearning for the star, others have raised suspicions that Ayaan might be employing advanced AI technology to emulate the actor's appearance.

Check out his post on Instagram:

One particular transition video by Ayaan has reached a staggering 24 million views. Amidst the whirlwind of reactions, a Sushant Singh Rajput fan page couldn't help but express disappointment. They condemned the use of AI-generated content for mere likes, sparking a debate about the ethics of such actions.

Criticisms of Ayaan's profile abound, with some labelling it as "fake" and asserting that he's harnessed "deep face AI" for his transformations. A prevailing sentiment is that the resemblance is not organic but rather the result of AI-generated manipulation.

As conversations about Ayaan's resemblance continue to unfold online, it's important to remember Sushant Singh Rajput's journey. Rising to prominence with the TV show Pavitra Rishta, alongside Ankita Lokhande, Sushant ventured into Bollywood with Kai Po Che! in 2013. His filmography includes notable works such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Kedarnath. His final cinematic venture, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously in 2020, solidifying his lasting impact on the industry.