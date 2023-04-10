Big Bad Wolf: Upto 75 per cent off on over 1 million books

The world's biggest book sale is back for its fifth edition this year with some titles starting from as low as Dh2
UAE authorities have updated the entry permit fees for those who are applying for the country's 10-year Golden Visa
Join us for a delicious and unforgettable Iftar experience at Global Village in Ramadan 2023!
Doctors say children can start fasting when they are around 12 years old
While screens are a part of today's culture, there are various health benefits related to reducing screen time. Shaimaa Shaltoot, Life Coach and NLP practitioner and mother of two tells us more
Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh scored a brilliant half century and Dhruv Jurel played an electrifying cameo for the Royals
Authorities in Dubai are mapping the Jumeirah 1 area as a fundamental step towards the launch of self-driving ride-hailing services.
Over 300 non-Muslim residents were invited to experience an Emirati iftar by the Islamic Information Center to help better understand the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan
With the right strategies, fasting during the Holy Month can be one of the healthiest times of the year
Thumbay Moideen believes the UAE will be a global destination for medical tourism. KT sat down with the businessman to discuss his journey, businesses, and why he established the first private medical university in Ajman, UAE
The striking DIFC Grand Mosque completes the sequence of buildings on Gate Avenue’s promenade
This grandeur iftar is courtesy of Happyhappyuae Drive, an initiative led by the Malawian brothers Imaran Karim and Mohammed Karim and their family members.
In Pakistan, during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, volunteers distribute free iftar food to Muslim devotees before they break fasts
The Emirates Bio Farm, located halfway through Al Ain, around 80 kilometers away from Downtown Dubai, is one such place that is serving a unique Iftar experience and we tried it out
The tearful reunion ended a desperate search for Maryam since August 2021 when the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, sparking a panicked mass flight
Volunteers start preparing for the meal well in advance and source fresh meat, rice, and lentils after the Taraweeh prayers for the next day's feast