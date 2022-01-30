World's first hydrogen-powered flying boat to be manufactured, launched in Dubai

The vehicle will be able to carry up to 12 passengers and cruise at a speed of 40 knots

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 7:18 PM

Swiss-based start-up THE JET ZeroEmission announced that it has inked an agreement with Zenith Marine Services LLC, a UAE based company; and DWYN LLC to manufacture and operate 'THE JET' – the first clean-energy, hydrogen-powered flying boat. Featuring an iconic design, the boat's world premiere will be held in Dubai.

The announcement reflects Dubai's leading position as a global hub for future industries. Dubai's robust infrastructure and supportive investment environment has made it an ideal launchpad for innovative companies to reach their global ambitions.

'THE JET' features cutting-edge characteristics and technologies, making it capable of flying in silence over the waters at a cruising speed of 40 knots. The luxurious boat has a capacity of 8 to 12 passengers, and is equipped with two fuel cells and an air conditioner as well as other clean-tech, environmentally friendly technologies that help reduce carbon emissions.

Commenting on the occasion, Alain Thébault, Founder of THE JET ZeroEmission and a previously world sailing speed record holder in 2009 & electric Seabubbles prototypes inventor in 2016, said: "We are pleased to make this announcement from Dubai, and be able to

manufacture and launch 'THE JET', which is going to be the world's first boat to sail without noise, waves, or emissions and have the capability of flying 80cm above the waters."

"Dubai is an ideal destination for innovators and companies from around the world to develop their innovative projects and reach their desired success, which is why we have announced 'THE JET', a project that I had the privilege of conceiving with the team. We look forward to meeting with those interested in this amazing flying boat at the 28th International Climate Summit (COP28 UAE) that will be hosted in the UAE," said Thébault.

The announcement is a step forward for the clean-tech industry and for the start-up itself. The start-up has also been able to secure part of the required funding of 10 million Euros.

The cooperation agreement between THE JET and UAE business partners is good news for the environment and the future of clean-energy maritime transport. 'THE JET's' cutting-edge fuel cell technology will be delivered in Dubai for a historic inaugural flight, during the next COP28 UAE preparatory meetings, which will be held in November 2023.

Clean and renewable energy is a key requirement to sustainability, and stands at the forefront of Dubai and the UAE's strategic priorities. Dubai has become an international pioneer in developing the clean and renewable energy sector. The city has also launched the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. Under this Strategy, Dubai aims to produce 75 per cent of its energy requirements from clean sources by 2050. The Strategy also aims to make Dubai a global centre of clean energy and green economy. It consists of five main pillars: infrastructure, legislation, funding, building capacities and skills, and environment friendly energy mix.