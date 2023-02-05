UAE weather: Yellow alert issued, temperatures to dip to 9ºC

He plans to send money back to his family in his home country
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Temperatures could be as high as 28ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions.
A fog alert has also been issued by the NCM: "Chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 1.30am until 9.30am on Sunday"
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
He plans to send money back to his family in his home country
With major changes in tax slabs and tax regimes, it is expected to be a budget that will positively impact the middle- and lower-income segments
The decree lists out the conditions, requirements a non-Muslim couple needs to meet before they can get married in the emirate
This celestial object is now at its nearest point to earth — those who have seen it describe it as a speck that shined at magnitude 6.5 with a dust tail
'Sultan of Space' will be on the International Space Station during the Holy Month and Eid this year
Sultan Al Neyadi is now in his final weeks of training ahead of the historic 180-day mission
The ground team at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre is preparing some surprises to make the astronaut feel at home on the International Space Station
Two government officials spoke about how the future of Dubai would look with the vision of the emirate's beloved Ruler