UAE weather: Yellow alert issued, temperatures to dip to 9ºC

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 6:29 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Temperatures could be as high as 28ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions.

A fog alert has also been issued by the NCM: "Chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 1.30am until 9.30am on Sunday"

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

