UAE weather: Winds to cause blowing dust; humid night ahead

The UAE President and Vice-Presidents sent their messages to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some western coastal areas, with a chance of mist.
Temperatures will range between a low of 29°C and highs of 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The UAE President and Vice-Presidents sent their messages to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah
The number of subscribers has surpassed 5 million since the subscription opened on January 1, 2023
The expat spends about Dh3,000 per month on looking after his pets
Aid delivered onboard 28 planes benefit 6,386 families affected by the deadly floods
Two members of Bahrain's army were killed and others were injured in a Houthi drone attack
The two leaders congratulated the newlyweds
Foreign Ministry emphasised the importance of monitoring hate speech that negatively impacts peace and security
Foreign Ministry reaffirmed country's position on the need to provide full protection for the revered place, and halt serious and provocative violations there