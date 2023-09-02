UAE weather: Temperatures set to drop today, low clouds to appear

Envoy says UAE's main priority is to improve the council's support for the force's efforts to maintain calm and stability in South Lebanon, and the region
The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast. Convective clouds may form Eastward by afternoon, with a decrease in temperatures.
Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 39ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai and 21ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 45 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 85 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.
