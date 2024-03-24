UAE weather: Rains to continue across country; partly cloudy day ahead

With this gesture, the emirate's leadership seeks to acknowledge the imams' and muezzins' contribution to guiding the faithful and fostering a humanitarian spirit in the community
After lightning and rainfall hit parts of the UAE on Saturday with unstable weather conditions coming earlier than expected, light to moderate rains continued in some parts of the country on Sunday.
In a video shared by Storm Centre, light showers fall over Sharjah.
The National Centre of Meteorology alerted residents of light to moderate rainfall over areas in Dubai like Lahbab and Al Yufrah, as well as in Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road and other parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain throughout early hours of the morning.
The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over scattered areas with rainfall at intervals, as per a forecast by the NCM.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility.
The sea will be moderate to rough at times, especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 15ºC in internal and mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 37ºC in internal areas.
