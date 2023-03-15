UAE weather: Humid night ahead; temperatures to hit 33ºC

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 6:29 AM

The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with some potentially convective clouds appearing Eastward by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach up to 32ºC and 33ºC. The emirates will see lows of 20ºC and 21ºC respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

