Dubai: Emirates diverts two flights amid adverse weather conditions

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 9:28 AM

Two Emirates flights - EK01 and EK29 - from Dubai to London Heathrow have been diverted to London Gatwick and Birmingham respectively on March 13 due to adverse weather conditions, an airline spokesperson has confirmed.

Both flights terminated at Gatwick and Birmingham.

“Consequently, flights EK02 and EK30 (from London Heathrow to Dubai) on 13 March have been cancelled and all passengers will be re-booked on alternative flights. Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance,” added the Emirates spokesperson.

