UAE weather: Fair to cloudy day ahead; temperatures to drop to 8ºC in some areas

The weather today is expected to be fair to cloudy, with medium clouds increasing gradually, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is also a weak probability of light rainfall by night towards westward areas, with a gradual increase in temperatures.
Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 8ºC in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 35ºC in internal areas.
