UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy day ahead, temperatures to rise to 45ºC

This came as the carrier expanded its air transport and travel-related operations, following the removal of nearly all pandemic-related restrictions around the world
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow.
Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai and 20ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 10 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
This came as the carrier expanded its air transport and travel-related operations, following the removal of nearly all pandemic-related restrictions around the world
Qualitative achievement adds to the country’s long track record of international recognition
Sheikh Hamdan shared the first-ever image of his beloved son back in March, captioning the touching images of Sheikh Mohammed and his grandchild with a simple, 'May Allah protect them'
Residents can communicate with the Director General if they encounter any difficulty contacting authorities through other communication channels
Will residents in other parts of the country still be able to see these beautiful orcas? Here's what an expert says
Residents urged to stay away and restricted from taking photographs
Orca whales are usually not a threat; however, authorities have urged people to keep a safe distance from the marine creature
The Middle East and Africa region has the highest consideration of Huawei's mobile phones, along with many of its other products