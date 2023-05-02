UAE weather: Dusty and partly cloudy, with drop in temperature in the west

Moderate to brisk winds may cause blowing dust and sand, leading to significantly reduced visibility

By Web Desk Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 6:20 AM

As forecasted by the National Centre of Meteorology, today's weather in the UAE is expected to be partly cloudy with occasional dust. Temperatures are also expected to drop significantly, particularly in the country's western regions.

The weather department has forecast moderate to brisk winds, which may intensify over the sea at night. As a result, there is a possibility of blowing dust and sand, which can significantly reduce horizontal visibility. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.

In Abu Dhabi, the temperature will ease and could touch 35ºC, while in Dubai, the Mercury will be at 34ºC. However, the barometer could reach as high as 40ºC in Abu Al Abyad, Mezaira and Gasyoura.

Yesterday's highest temperature recorded in the country was 42.6°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:00 and Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:15 UAE Local time. Raknah (Al Ain) recorded the lowest temperature on Monday morning at 15.1°C.

