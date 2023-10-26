Rain in UAE: Distance learning at some private schools, government institutions

The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
Classes in all UAE federal government schools will only be conducted online on Friday, following heavy rains and flooding that hit many parts of the country on Thursday.
All private institutions in Dubai have been asked by the KHDA (Knowledge and Human Development Authority) "to consider distance learning”.
The UAE Media Office said the Council of Ministers made the decision as a safety measure, taking into account the adverse weather condition affecting the country.
.Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
On Thursday, heavy downpour, accompanied by thunder and lighting, hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi and many parts of the Northern Emirates, forcing schools to order suspension of classes early.
Some schools informed parents that students “could be coming home with wet feet as bus bays were flooded”.
Parents and students received notifications from schools that activities on Friday were cancelled or were made online due to adverse weather conditions.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), rains of varying intensities are expected in the next couple of days.
ALSO READ:
The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
Maya Al Hawary speaks about her challenges and adversities
Event discusses topics about inclusivity, overcoming adversities and breaking stereotypes
The President receives the team that won 10 medals at the Asian Games in China
Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urges private companies to apply flexible work patterns on Friday
The foreign ministers also denounced the forced displacement and collective punishment in Gaza
It’s not a public holiday, but Emiratis and expatriates come together on the day to hoist the flag at offices, schools, parks and other public places
Over 300 bidders took part with the most expensive vehicle sold for Dh340,000