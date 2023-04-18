UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain; humid night

Temperatures are set to increase; light to moderate winds will blow

Photo for illustrative purposes only

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 6:15 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially in western and southern areas, according to the National Centre of Meterology (NCM).

There is a probability of light rainfall. It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas.

Temperatures are set to increase gradually. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see highs of 31°C and 29°C, and lows of 18°C and 20°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: