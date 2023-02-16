UAE weather: Cloudy skies, temperatures to decrease

Bee Café reflects country's commitment to integrating differently-abled people into all spheres of life so that they can contribute to the economy and society
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with the probability of fog or mist forming over some internal and coastal areas.
Temperatures will gradually decrease towards the western parts of the country. They are set to reach 32°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 18°C and 21°C respectively.
The sea will be slight to moderate and rough in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.
