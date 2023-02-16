UAE weather: Cloudy skies, temperatures to decrease

It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some areas

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 6:31 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with the probability of fog or mist forming over some internal and coastal areas.

Temperatures will gradually decrease towards the western parts of the country. They are set to reach 32°C in Abu Dhabi and 30°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 18°C and 21°C respectively.

The sea will be slight to moderate and rough in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.

