UAE weather: Chance of rain; humid night ahead

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 6:27 AM

The day ahead will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over some coastal, Northern and Eastern areas of the country during the day. A decrease in temperatures is expected.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas of the UAE, with a probability of mist formation, especially westward.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach up to 31ºC and 32ºC. The emirates will see lows of 23ºC and 24ºC respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: